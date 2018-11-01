Mary Robinson is appointed chair of international NGO 'The Elders'

The group is organisation of public figures dedicated to peace and human rights

Mary Robinson is pictured at the United Nations in May 2017 | Image: Michael Brochstein/SIPA USA/PA Images

Former President Mary Robinson has been appointed chair of the international non-governmental organisation (NGO) The Elders.

She succeeds the late Kofi Annan in the role.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has welcomed the announcement.

He said: "I wish to congratulate Mary Robinson on her appointment today as Chair of The Elders.

"Her appointment to succeed the late Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the UN, is recognition of her long and courageous engagement in the causes of international peace, justice and human rights.

"She takes up this position at a time when the world needs to hear strong voices, such as Mary Robinson's, advocating for multilateralism and international cooperation.

"In my role as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade I have witnessed first-hand the high standing that Mary Robinson has throughout the world, and particularly in developing countries.

"She brings great honour to Ireland in the process. I look forward to working with her in her new role and supporting her in whatever way I can."

He added: "In congratulating her, I also wish to pay tribute to her predecessor, Kofi Annan - an exceptional international statesman who worked tirelessly for a more peaceful and equal world."

The Elders are an independent group of global leaders working together for peace and human rights.

It is an organisation of public figures - noted as elder statesmen, peace activists, and human rights advocates - who were brought together by Nelson Mandela in 2007.

Mrs Robinson becomes the third chair, following Archbishop Desmond Tutu (2007-12) and Kofi Annan (2013-2018).

Mr Annan died in August.

Mrs Robinson was President of Ireland from 1990 to 1997, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 1997 to 2002 and a UN Envoy on Climate Change.


