Mary Robinson is appointed chair of international NGO 'The Elders'

Former President Mary Robinson has been appointed chair of the international non-governmental organisation (NGO) The Elders.

She succeeds the late Kofi Annan in the role.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has welcomed the announcement.

He said: "I wish to congratulate Mary Robinson on her appointment today as Chair of The Elders.

"Her appointment to succeed the late Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the UN, is recognition of her long and courageous engagement in the causes of international peace, justice and human rights.

"She takes up this position at a time when the world needs to hear strong voices, such as Mary Robinson's, advocating for multilateralism and international cooperation.

"In my role as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade I have witnessed first-hand the high standing that Mary Robinson has throughout the world, and particularly in developing countries.

"She brings great honour to Ireland in the process. I look forward to working with her in her new role and supporting her in whatever way I can."

He added: "In congratulating her, I also wish to pay tribute to her predecessor, Kofi Annan - an exceptional international statesman who worked tirelessly for a more peaceful and equal world."

The Elders are an independent group of global leaders working together for peace and human rights.

It is an organisation of public figures - noted as elder statesmen, peace activists, and human rights advocates - who were brought together by Nelson Mandela in 2007.

Mrs Robinson becomes the third chair, following Archbishop Desmond Tutu (2007-12) and Kofi Annan (2013-2018).

Mr Annan died in August.

Mrs Robinson was President of Ireland from 1990 to 1997, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 1997 to 2002 and a UN Envoy on Climate Change.