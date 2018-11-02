Mary And The Joy: Documentary On Newstalk

This weekend's Documentary on Newstalk tells the remarkable first-hand story of life in Mountjoy’s women’s wing in the 1940s and 50s.

In ‘Mary and the Joy, radio producer Ciarán Ryan and historian/author Colm Wallace meet Mary McLoughlin, who served in the Irish Prison Service between 1947 and 1956.

Now in her 93rd year, Mary lives in her native Co. Roscommon, where the documentary first meets her, before going on a journey that recalls how she made her way from rural Ireland to Dublin city to join the prison service in her early 20s. In this unique first-person insight into an under-examined aspect of Irish history, Mary recalls the working day in Ireland’s largest female prison.

Complemented by contributions from leading historians and prison service personnel, Mary shares her experiences of the conditions that prisoners had, as well as recalling some of the more colourful and infamous inmates of her era. Amongst those she remembers vividly is the backstreet abortionist Mary-Ann ‘Mamie’ Cadden, and murderers Mary Agnes Daly and Frances Cox, both who spent time on death row prior to being ultimately reprieved from the ‘hang room’.

‘Mary and the Joy’ brings Mary McLoughlin, along with some family members, through the gates of Mountjoy for the first time in over six decades, where she gets to see the conditions that female prisoners and prison staff live and work in today at the Dochas Centre.

Despite its subject matter, this one-off documentary has surprisingly lively and colourful moments, along with very poignant memories of more difficult times behind walls that most of us will never visit.

BROADCAST TIMES: ‘Mary and The Joy’ will be broadcast on Newstalk 106-108fm on Sunday 4th November 2018, with a repeat broadcast on the following Saturday 10th November at 9pm.

LISTEN LIVE: ‘Mary and The Joy’ can also be listened to online at: www.newstalk.com

PODCAST: Podcast available at: www.newstalk.com/documentaryonnewstalk after the broadcast.

CREDITS: ‘Mary and The Joy’ was produced by Ciarán Ryan and Colm Wallace. Original music by Stephen Ryan.

The project was supported by a grant from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, as part of the Sound and Vision Scheme.