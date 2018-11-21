Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane step down from Ireland management roles

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane are stepping down from their management roles with the Republic of Ireland football team.

Mr O'Neill was manager of the team, while Mr Keane served as his assistant manager.

They'd been in the roles since November 2013.

The FAI said Mr O'Neill's departure was a 'mutual agreement'.

The departures come less than 48 hours after the team's scoreless draw against Denmark on Monday.

They also drew 0-0 against Northern Ireland last week in Dublin.

The team hasn't scored in their last four games.

Seamus McDonagh (goalkeeping coach) and Steve Guppy (assistant coach) are also 'parting company' with the FAI.

FAI President Donal Conway said: "On behalf of the FAI Board, I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for their work with the Republic of Ireland team over the last five years.

"Martin ensured that we enjoyed some great nights in the Aviva Stadium and on the road in Lille, Vienna, and Cardiff, which were fantastic high points for Irish football."

FAI Chief Executive John Delaney thanked the management team - saying there had been "many highlights" during Martin's reign.

The FAI's board will meet soon to discuss recruiting a new manager.