Martin: Taoiseach needs to "cop on" and stop acting like he "has a divine right to power"

The Taoiseach needs to cop on and realise he doesn't have a divine right to power.

That is according to the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who has warned Leo Varadkar that there is no point trying to renegotiate the confidence and supply arrangement through the media.

He said that if Fine Gael is interested in renegotiating the agreement, the Taoiseach “can talk to me directly.”

“The Taoiseach is now behaving like somebody who believes he has a divine right to power,” he said.

“Or like somebody who doesn’t really acknowledge the constructive behaviour of the Fianna Fáil party in facilitating this confidence and supply agreement.

“He needs to cop on a bit; respect what has happened and respect our bona fides in terms of seeing out the agreement.

“But if people think they are getting a blank cheque before a budget, they can think again – that is not going to happen.”

He said he has been hearing about Fine Gael’s desire to renew the agreement in the news for the past six months.

“If he wants to talk to the Fianna Fáil party about the confidence and supply; he can talk to me directly – not via reporters,” he said.

“No one has come to me on a one-to-one basis to say we want to have a look at the confidence and supply.”

Mr Varadkar has indicated that he believes the agreement will need to be extended in order to continue the programme for Government.

He said that he should discuss the matter with Fianna Fáil before commenting further.

Deputy Martin was speaking at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Máire Geoghegan Quinn, the Fianna Fáil Justice Minister who brought forward the legislation, was also in attendance.