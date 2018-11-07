Marathon debate continues over amendments to abortion legislation

A marathon debate on the new abortion legislation continues on Wednesday at the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Nearly 200 amendments to the bill have been tabled.

TDs and Senators spent more than nine hours on Tuesday discussing the finer details of the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill.

Committee members are considering around 180 amendments to the legislation - but had not discussed even half of these by the time it adjourned.

Back to the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning for committee stage of the termination of pregnancy legislation. Enacting the will of the people when they voted to #repealthe8th . 8 hours of debate yesterday at the committee. Another 11 hours scheduled for today #legisl8 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) November 7, 2018

Among the proposals discussed was one to allow nurses and midwives to carry out terminations.

Another amendment would stop public money paying for abortion services.

That was something Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said he could not support.

"Were this amendment to be passed, we would have a situation in Ireland where a pregnant woman faced with the tragedy of fatal foetal abnormality could be faced with a massive bill".