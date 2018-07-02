Man's body found in house in Cork city

Updated: 10.45

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a man at a house in Cork city.

The body was discovered in the Galway's Lane area of Douglas at around 8:30am on Monday.

The man is aged in his 60s.

It is understood the death is being treated as suspicious.

The scene has been persevered for a technical examination and the body remains at the scene.

The State Pathologist has also been informed.

Gardaí say a post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

Authorities are also speaking with local residents and a full investigation has been launched.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Galway's Lane area of Douglas between 10.00pm on Sunday night and 8:30am on Monday morning to contact Togher garda station on 021-4947-120, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.