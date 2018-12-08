Man's body discovered in Co Cork

A man's body has been discovered in west Cork.

Gardaí say the body of the man - who was in his late 50s - was discovered outside a house at Direens, Dunmanway at around 10:30am this morning.

The body remains at the scene, and is due to be removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Gardaí say they're investigating all the circumstances surrounding today's discovery.

They add that the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.