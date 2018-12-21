Man who stabbed girlfriend’s lover after catching them together found guilty of murder

A man who stabbed his girlfriend’s lover after catching them together in their home in Dublin has been found guilty of murder.

Keith Connorton of Deerpark Avenue in Tallaght admitted stabbing Graham McKeever but claimed he was acting in self-defence.

Connorton and Claire McGrath had been together for years but were going through a rough patch at the time of the killing.

They were still living together on February 18th 2017 when she invited Graham McKeever to stay the night.

She gave evidence earlier in the trial of telling Connorton he wasn't welcome in their apartment that day.

She said she heard a noise downstairs as they prepared to have sex in an upstairs bedroom.

Connorton was in the kitchen cutting up cannabis.

He confronted her and she admitted having someone upstairs.

A row broke out and Mr McKeever came rushing in.

What happened next was in dispute.

Ms McGrath said she didn't really know how he got stabbed while Connorton claimed he was acting in self defence.

Ten of the twelve jurors disagreed after deliberating for just three hours and they found him guilty of murder by majority verdict.

Connorton will be handed the mandatory life sentence at a later date.