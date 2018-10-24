Man who stabbed, burned and beat ex-partner is jailed for more than nine years

A man who stabbed, burned, scalded and beat his then partner in a "vicious" "unprovoked attack" at her flat has been jailed for nine and half years.

The final two years were suspended at Limerick Circuit Court.

When Gardaí called to the woman's flat at Hassett's Villas, Limerick they discovered a "bloodbath" Judge Tom O'Donnell told the court.

Officers discovered the victim Simone Lee (39) semi-naked, unconscious, and suffering burn, stab and scald injuries.

Due to the extent of her injuries, Gardaí initially believed Ms Lee had been doused in acid by her then boyfriend Colin Ryan, (30).

However they now believe she was scalded with boiling water.

She also sustained a brain injury and loss of hair.

The court heard she has made a good recovery from her physical injuries.

"It was an appalling, brutal and savage attack," the judge said.

"No human, let alone a defenseless woman, should be subjected to such a vicious, savage, and cowardly attack as was meted out to the victim," he added.

Ryan, of St Ita's Street, St Mary's Park in Limerick, pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ms Lee on November 27th 2016.

Reporting by David Raleigh