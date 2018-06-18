Man to be sentenced next month for raping woman he met on dating app

A business analyst from Co Meath be sentenced next month for raping a woman he met on an online dating app.

Martin Sherlock of Athlumney Wood in Navan, Co Meath admitted hearing her say “No” but claimed it was consensual.

Sherlock and the woman arranged to meet at her home in Dublin in August 2015 after meeting on an online dating app called Badoo.

She wasn't sure if he was actually going to call on the night in question and was getting ready for bed after having some consensual sexual relations with another man when he contacted her to say he’d call over for a chat.

His trial heard there was some consensual kissing, but she told him she didn't want to have sex with him without a condom.

She said she asked him to stop, but eventually just decided to let it happen in the hope he would go home afterwards.

On his way out, he stole her phone and sold it to a shop in Dublin city where it was later recovered by gardaí.

Sherlock was living with his girlfriend at the time, and his now fiancé pleaded for leniency at his sentence hearing today - describing him as a “kind, caring and generous man”.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she was shocked when she heard he was living with his girlfriend and said she felt like an idiot.

Sherlock was taken into custody this afternoon.

He will be sentenced on July 2nd.