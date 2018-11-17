Man shot multiple times in 'paramilitary-style' attack in Derry

A man has received 'potentially life changing' injuries in a paramilitary-style shooting in Derry.

It happened at a house in the Rinsmore Drive area of the city at around 9.10pm last night.

The man in his 30s is said to have been shot in the arms, legs and one of his hands, and is also believed to have been attacked with iron bars.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: “This vicious and barbaric incident has left a man with potentially life changing injuries and the recklessness shown by those involved in carrying out this attack in a build-up residential area should be condemned.

“There can be no justification for this type of attack and needs to stop. The local community should be outraged this shooting incident took place in their area

“Enquiries are continuing but police are treating this as a paramilitary-style attack."

Police in the North are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.