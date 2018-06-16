Man shot in the leg in attack at Dublin home

A man has been shot in the leg in Dublin.

The attack happened just after 11pm last night.

Gardaí said the man, aged in his 40s, was shot by a lone gunman when he answered a call to the front door of his house on La Touch Drive in Bluebell.

It is understood the gunman fled the scene on foot.

The injured man was treated by emergency services at the scene before being removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.

Investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí are calling on anyone with information to contact them.