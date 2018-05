A man has been shot in the leg in Dublin city this evening.

It happened at around 9.10pm at a spot known as the Horse Yard, near Thomas Street in Dublin 8.

The man who was shot is believed to be in his late 20s.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The scene of the shooting has been preserved for a Garda technical examination.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made, and their investigations are ongoing.