Man shot in arms and legs in paramilitary-style attack in Derry

A man has suffered potentially life changing injuries after a paramilitary-style attack in Co Derry.

The 45-year-old was shot in at his house in the Kurin Lane area of Garvagh just before 10.30pm on Saturday night.

A number of masked men broke into his home, and also beat him with a bat or metal bar.

The man's teenage daughter, who was also in the house at the time, was threatened to be shot before her mobile phone was taken.

An attempt was also made to set fire to items in the house.



The injured man is in hospital receiving treatment for the gunshot wounds and head injuries from being beaten.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector White said: "This a sickeningly vicious shooting and beating which has left this man with serious and potentially life changing injuries, and a young girl severely traumatised."

"It's quite obvious the hypocrites who carried out this dreadful attack don't care at all about the children in their community.

"I wonder how they would feel if their own child witnessed such a level of violence?

"There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities and we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to another child."

Anyone who saw or knows anything about this incident is asked to contact detectives in Coleraine.