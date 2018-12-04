Man shot dead near school in west Belfast

A man has died following a shooting in west Belfast this afternoon.

The incident happened on the Glen Road near St Mary's Grammar School at around 3:15pm this afternoon.

The victim is believed to have been shot a number of times.

Local MP Paul Maskey says a number of children witnessed the traumatic shooting.

He explained: "Schools were getting out at this particular time, and there's three schools in the general vicinity.

"There's a lot of kids who are shocked, who may have witnessed it... it's a very sad day."

People Before Profit's Gerry Carroll said the shooting was "horrible and deeply concerning and should be condemned by everybody"

It is especially worrying given the amount of children and young people in the area at that time, that somebody sees fit to pull a gun and open fire in the middle of the day. We need guns off our streets. — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) December 4, 2018

A search is now underway for those behind the shooting, and police are appealing for the public's help.

PSNI Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: "I would like to appeal to anyone who saw a man in his 40s, wearing a high vis vest with the words 'Security' on the back heading in the direrction of Glen Road, as well as anyone who witnessed the shooting or was in the Glen Road area from 3pm today, to come forward and speak to police."