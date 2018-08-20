Man shot dead by police near Barcelona after 'attempting to attack officers with knife'

A man who was allegedly attempting to attack police officers with a knife has been shot dead near Barcelona.

The incident happened this morning - shortly before 6am local time - at a police station in Cornellà, a district on the outskirts of the Catalan city.

Police said the suspect approached an officer with a 'large knife'.

In comments quoted by the Reuters news agency, local police official Rafel Comas told reporters: "However you look at it, it was a knife attack against an officer [by a man who] shouted 'Allah is great' and other things that were impossible to make out.

"For now, we are treating it as a terrorist attack."

After the police station attack in Cornellà, we asked to all the police officers use best possible measures security and self-protection — Mossos (@mossos) August 20, 2018

Police added that the suspect lived nearby, and had been in the country 'for years'.

Mr Comes added that officers had found identification documents on the suspect, and had requested a warrant to search his apartment.

Today's incident comes only days after the city marked the first anniversary of the Barcelona terror attack.

16 people were killed when a van was driven into pedestrians in the popular Las Ramblas area on August 17th 2017.

Additional reporting by IRN