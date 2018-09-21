Man shot at while walking his dog in Cork

Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a man in Co Cork.

They are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Chapel Gate, Glenheights Road in Ballyvolane on Thursday night at around 10.30pm.

Gardaí were called to shots being discharged at a 40-year-old man who was out walking his dog.

The man was uninjured and escaped into a house for safety.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Chapelgate or Leeds Lane area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Thursday night to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-455-8510, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.