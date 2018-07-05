Man shot a “number of times” in Drogheda

A man has been shot a “number of times” in County Louth.

Gardaí said the attack happened at a halting site on Cement Road in Drogheda just after midnight last night.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Nobody else was injured in the attack.

Garda Superintendent Andrew Watters said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact us here at the incident room in Drogheda Station.”

“We are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Cement Road or Mell area of Drogheda between 11.45pm and 12.30am last night to come forward.’

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and an incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041- 9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.