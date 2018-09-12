Man remanded in custody over Bobby Messett murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Bobby Messett at Bray Boxing club during the summer.

The 50-year-old grandfather-of-three was shot dead after a gunman opened fire as an early morning fitness class was getting underway at the club on June 5th.

Two other men were also injured.

Boxing coach Pete Taylor was wounded in the arm and chest, while a third man, Ian Britton was shot in the legs.

Last night, Gerard Cervi of no fixed address was brought before a special sitting of Bray District Court charged with Mr Messett’s murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

A woman in her 20s – who was arrested as part of the same investigation – has been released without charge.