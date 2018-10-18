Man pleads guilty to helping gang carry out Dublin murder

A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to facilitating a criminal gang in carrying out the murder of a friend of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch.

Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan was shot dead in his car outside his home in Clondalkin, Dublin in December 2016.

Jason Keating of Lower Main Street, Rush had been on trial for his murder, which he denied.

The Special Criminal Court was told the State will now not be proceeding with that charge.

He will be sentenced next month.