Man jailed nine years for manslaughter of 'completely innocent man' in Waterford

A father of five has been jailed for nine years for killing his nephew's friend in Co Waterford.

Tadhg Butler pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Michael O'Dwyer - who was described by the judge as a completely innocent man.

37-year-old Tadhg Butler was living at Seafield House in Tramore at the time of this killing in January 2014, but he is originally from Kilkenny and previously went by the name Thomas O'Grady.

The court heard he had been drinking since early on that day, and his nephew Anthony O'Grady and a couple of his friends joined him.

Everyone was in good form and there was singing and dancing.

The nephew then told Gardaí in the blink of an eye, his uncle grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed 25-year-old Mr O'Dwyer in the chest.

The brother of the deceased said it is hard for them knowing Michael died afraid and alone.

Butler - who pleaded guilty to manslaughter following two previous trials - claimed he was trying to help his nephew who was upset that night and had the knife.

The judge said he did not accept his account, but could not determine exactly what happened.

Butler, who has 45 previous convictions, was jailed for nine years.