Man jailed for three years for attempted murder of camper at Dublin’s Hell Fire Club

A man has been jailed for three years for the attempted murder of a young camper at Dublin’s Hell Fire Club in June 2016.

Michael Corbett, of Woodbine Close in Raheny in north Dublin, stabbed the then 17-year-old and also attacked his girlfriend and a male friend.

The court heard he was “in the throes” of a psychotic episode at the time.

The judge handed down a nine year sentence, but suspended the final six years and ordered he be closely monitored post-release.

More follows