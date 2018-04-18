Man jailed for sexually abusing his younger cousin

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for two years for abusing his younger cousin when they were children.

Karl Walsh pleaded guilty to four sample counts of sexually assaulting Nicole Moran during sleepovers at his family home in Darndale in Dublin.

It began when he was ten or eleven and she was five, but the prosecution accepted pleas for offences committed when he was a teenager only.

Speaking outside court afterwards, Nicole said she was now looking forward to putting it all behind her.

She said: "I'm delighted, because I thought he was getting a suspended sentence.

"I'm delighted now that I can live my life and be the best mother that I can to my child, and we can walk around freely without seeing him in the estate for at least two years."

She added: "I'm just delighted that everybody was here for me, and I couldn't thank everybody enough."