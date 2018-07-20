Man jailed for abusing his daughter from the age of three

A 61-year-old man has been jailed for 18 years for regularly sexually assaulting his eldest daughter from the age of three.

John Murphy with an address in Arbour Hill Prison in Dublin - but formerly from Foxford in Co Mayo - pleaded guilty.

His daughter Sophia, who is now 33-years-old, said her father had robbed her of every human right and her innocence.

The Judge described her as a very dignified person who had overcome a horrific experience.

Speaking outside court, Sophia encouraged other abuse victims to come forward:

"I am satisfied with the sentence and I hope it sends out a message to people who abuse kids and sends out a message to victims to find their voice and take their voice back because the best thing I ever did was come forward and tell the truth," she said