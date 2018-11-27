Man jailed for 14 years over attack on Borussia Dortmund football team bus

A man has been jailed for 14 years for carrying out a bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team’s bus in 2017.

The man – identified only as Sergej W due to German privacy rules – was today convicted by a Dortmund state court of 28 counts of attempted murder.

He was also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing an explosion.

The team were travelling to their Westfalenstadion home ground for a Champions League fixture with French side AS Monaco when the attack took place on April 11th.

Three explosions rocked the bus as it left a hotel in the city – with defender Marc Bartra injured after a window was shattered.

The Spanish player underwent surgery for a broken bone in his wrist after the attack and was put out of action for around a month.

A police officer was also injured.

The window of Dortmund's team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal, 11-04-2017. Image: Martin Meissner/AP/Press Association Images

Prosecutors said the man, who was arrested 10 days later, had taken out a loan to place a bet that the football club's shares would drop in value before carrying out the attack and attempting to disguise it as an Islamist terror attack.

The 29-year-old German, who came to the country from Russia aged 13, admitted he was behind the roadside attack but said his intention was to make money rather than harm anyone.

Prosecutors called for a life sentence but the defence argued the defendant should only be convicted of setting off an explosion and given a much lower sentence.

Lawyers argued Sergej W had bought about €44,000 (£39,000) worth of share options on the day of the attack.

Dortmund are the only German team whose shares are listed on the stock exchange.

The verdict on Tuesday brings to an end an 11-month trial, which saw players and now former coach Thomas Tuchel give evidence.

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel leaves court after testifying, 19-03-2018. Image: Bernd Thissen/dpa