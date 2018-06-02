Man in his 80s dies in Limerick house fire

A man aged in his 80s has died in a house fire in Limerick.

The city and county fire and rescue service sent three units to the blaze.

It is believed to have broken out at around 1.30am at Keyes Park in Limerick city.

The fire was discovered by the man's son who was retuning home.

He found the house filled with smoke and his father was unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom.

Gardaí have sealed off the house and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

However the incident is believed to have been accidental.

A post morterm is be carried out on the man's body.