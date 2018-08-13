Man in his 70s dies in house fire in Co Kilkenny

A man in his 70s has died in a house fire in Co Kilkenny.

The blaze happened in Knocktopher, which is around 8 kilometres from Thomastown.

The alarm was raised at around 7pm on Sunday evening, and the man's body was discovered in the house.

Nobody else was injured in the fire.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Anyone who was passing the area yesterday evening is being asked to contact gardaí at Thomastown on 056-775-4150.