Man in critical condition after Belfast shooting

A man in his 20's is in a critical condition after he was shot in Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in the New Lodge road area in the north of the city at around half one.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “When we arrived at the scene, we found that a man in his 20s had sustained a gun-shot wound to the abdomen and had facial injuries.

“We are currently working to establish the exact circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in this area, around 1.30am and saw what happened, to get in touch with us.

He was treated at the scene and transferred to hospital. His condition is described as critical but stable.