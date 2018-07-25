Man hospitalised after being hit by a truck in Dublin

A man has been brought to hospital after being hit by a truck in Dublin this afternoon.

The man was walking on the Phibsboro Road and was knocked down outside the Phibsboro Shopping Centre.

He has been brought to the Mater Hospital where his condition is unknown.

The road has been closed from the North Circular Road junction to Connaught St.

Emergency services are at the scene and local diversions are in place.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible.