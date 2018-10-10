Man goes on trial accused of murdering neighbour with farm machinery in Kerry

A north Kerry farmer is facing trial for allegedly murdering his neighbour by ramming his car a number of times with a teleporter.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O'Mahony of Ardoughter Ballyduff in April 2017.

As the trial got underway in Tralee Courthouse this morning the prosecution said it would be alleged that Mr Ferris was driving a teleporter – or telescopic handler – with large prongs on a side road near Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

Senior Counsel Patrick McGrath said it is the prosecution’s case that he intentionally rammed the deceased man’s blue Peugeot 508 a number of times causing severe damage to the car and catastrophic injuries to the deceased.

He said the jury will hear medical evidence that Mr O'Mahony’s body was penetrated at least five times – with two that went through his body and out his back.

He said blood was found on one of the teleporter prongs.

The court heard the two men owned stretches of land close by one another and had fallen out over a number of years due to Mr O'Mahony's use of a ‘crow-banger’ on his land.

Mr McGrath said it will be alleged that following the incident, Mr Ferris called to a neighbour's house and told her, "Mahony's gone. I struck the car with the teleporter."

Senior Counsel for the defence Brendan Grehan said it is admitted that the accused was driving the teleporter on the morning and told the jury the issue is not what happened but why it happened.

Mr Ferris has denied the charges and the trial continues.