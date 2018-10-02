Man goes on trial accused of murdering friend of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

A man has gone on trial accused of murdering a friend of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch as part of an ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.

Jason Keating of Lower Main Street in Rush, Co Dublin denies killing Noel Kirwan who was shot dead in his car in December 2016.

A photo of Mr Kirwan pictured beside Gerry Hutch, an old friend of his, was widely used by the newspapers in the lead up to his death.

Paul Greene, senior counsel for the DPP, said Mr Kirwan's death arose because of the gangland feud, but he said he’d no connection with either faction.

Bernadette Roe told the court that she and her partner Noel Kirwan went for lunch in a restaurant in Crumlin on the afternoon of December 22nd 2016.

She said she remembered him admiring the Christmas lights at the back of their house in Clondalkin when they pulled into their driveway just after 5pm.

Next thing she remembers is hearing a loud bang and Noel’s head hitting her own.

She said she thought his son was after smashing the window in and she initially gave chase before realising it wasn't him.

As she watched the gunman jump into the side of a waiting van, she said it dawned on her that Noel said “I’m after being shot” as she got out of the car

It is the prosecution’s case that a tracker was put under Mr Kirwan’s car and that a number of items - including an instruction manual for the same device - links Jason Keating to the hit.

Mr Keating denies the charge.