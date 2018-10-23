Man found guilty of murdering man in Dublin in "drunken row over cigarette"

A man has been found guilty of murdering a man in Swords, Co Dublin in what was described in court as a "drunken row over a cigarette".

Anthony Walsh, of no fixed address, admitted killing Dermot Byrne but claimed he didn't mean to and denied his murder.

Footage shown during the trial showed Dermot Byrne trying to pull a cigarette from Anthony Walsh’s mouth outside a pub in Swords in the early hours of July 16th 2017.

The men came together and had to be separated by security staff.

The jurors were shown further footage of Mr Byrne walking towards Main St in Swords in the same direction as the accused.

Walsh later told gardaí there was a second confrontation out of shot which turned into a fight, during which he claimed Mr Byrne came at him swinging punches and kicks.

He said he told him to leave alone, but he kept coming at him and while grappling on the ground, he said he kicked him in the head and he fell unconscious.

A retired Garda found his naked body a short time later.

Mr Walsh wasn't able to explain why he stripped him of his clothes.

He was found guilty this afternoon after two hours and 41 minutes of jury deliberations and was handed the mandatory life sentence shortly afterwards.