Two men found guilty of murdering Gareth Hutch

Two men have been guilty of murdering Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s nephew Gareth Hutch, who was shot dead outside his home in Dublin in May 2016.

This morning, the Special Criminal Court found Jonathan Keogh of Gloucester Place, Dublin 2 to be one of two gunmen who killed him outside his home in Dublin’s north inner city in May 2016.

Shortly afterwards, a second man, Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin guilty of murder.

The court found that he played a support role to the two gunmen who carried out what was described as a “brutal and callous murder” that involved a significant amount of planning.

BREAKING A second man, Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin, has also been found guilty of murdering Gareth Hutch. He played a support role to the two gunmen who carried out what was described as a “brutal and callous murder” that involved a significant amount of planning — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) November 2, 2018

35-year-old Gareth Hutch died after being shot four times outside his home on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on May 24th 2016.

CCTV footage from outside the Avondale House apartment complex showed two gunmen approach him as he got into his car just before 10am.

It was the prosecution’s case that Jonathan Keogh was one of the two gunmen and that he played a central role in the planning of his death.

The non-jury court heard evidence that he had an argument with Gareth Hutch the day before the murder and that he, and another man, used the home of the State’s key witness to stakeout Mr Hutch the next day.

BREAKING A man has been found guilty of murdering Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s nephew Gareth Hutch.

The Special Criminal Court found Jonathan Keogh of Gloucester Place, Dublin 2 to be one of two gunmen who killed him outside his home in Dublin’s north inner city in May 2016. — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) November 2, 2018

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said he had a hand in almost every aspect of the planning – the purchase of burner phones, production of guns and positioning of getaway cars.

The court said it was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that he fired the shots in a “callous and cold-blooded manner” and that it wasn't a spontaneous or reactive killing.

Mr Fox was later found guilty of playing a support role in the murder.

The court is now delivering verdicts for a third person on trial for murder - Mr Keogh’s sister Regina.