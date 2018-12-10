Man found guilty of murdering Alan O'Neill outside his Dublin home

A 22-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering a man outside his home in Dublin three years ago.

Warren Nolan of Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin in Dublin denied shooting Alan O'Neill on May 27th 2015.

It took the jury just under six and a half hours to find Mr Nolan guilty of murder.

He was also convicted of setting the getaway car on fire afterwards.

Mr O'Neill’s girlfriend Michelle Usher told the jurors he had gone to the gym on the evening in question.

She said she was looking out the window of their living room when he arrived back.

She said he pulled into the driveway and she thought it 'peculiar' when another car parked at the entrance.

She said she then saw what looked like a 'young fella' come into the garden and she remembered hearing 'two loud bangs'.

When she opened the front door, she said she heard another bang and saw a gun in that person's hand.

Another shot smashed the window of their hall door as she dragged her dying boyfriend inside.

CCTV evidence and forensics proved crucial for the prosecution, and Mr Nolan will be handed the mandatory life sentence for murder on January 14th.