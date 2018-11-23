Man due to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting Brazilian woman he met on Tinder

A Dublin man is due to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman on a Tinder date in July 2014.

Patrick Nevin from Dun Laoghaire is also awaiting sentence for attacking two other women he met on the online dating app.

After chatting online for a few weeks, the court heard the woman agreed to go on a date with Patrick Nevin – a man she only knew as ‘Paddy’.

His trial heard he picked her up in Dublin city on the evening of July 23rd 2014 and promised to take her to the best coffee shop in town.

He didn't. Instead, he drove her to a secluded part of the UCD campus, where he forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her.

She said his manner changed so quickly. He was smiling and really friendly one minute, and looked like a monster the next.

He claimed everything that happened was consensual, but a jury found him guilty this time last year and his sentence hearing is due to take place today.

In the eleven days before he attacked the woman, Nevin also attacked two other women he met on Tinder.

He's due to be sentenced in relation to those offences next month.