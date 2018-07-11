Man due in court over murder of Patrick O'Connor in Limerick pub

A 41-year old man is due in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of a man in a Limerick pub last weekend.

24-year old Patrick O'Connor received serious stab wounds at Fitzgerald's Bar on Sexton Street North on Saturday night.

He was stabbed a number of times in the upper body as he socialised with friends.

He died from his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

Gardaí said the results of a post-mortem examination on his body will not be released for operational reasons.

A man arrested in connection with the killing on Monday is due before Limerick District Court today.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in remembrance of Mr O'Connor near his home in Kileeley last night.

He is due to be laid to rest on Friday.

Reporting from David Raleigh.