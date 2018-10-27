Man due in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Macroom

A man is due in court later in connection with the murder of Derry Coakley in Co Cork.

The 59-year-old victim was found shot dead at a farm at Raleigh North near Macroom on October 23rd.

He managed to call a friend following the shooting.

On his arrival, the friend found Mr Coakley seriously injured and he immediately contacted emergency services.

Gardaí subsequently arrested a man in his 60s.

He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court later on Saturday.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information, or who were in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10.30pm and 12 midnight on October 23rd, to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-205-90, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.