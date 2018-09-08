Man due in court over fatal Donegal crash

A man is due in court later over a fatal Donegal road crash, which claimed the life of another man.

The two-vehicle collision happened at Dooballagh in Letterkenny on Thursday September 6th just before 8.00pm.

The male driver (55) of a Red Toyota Hilux pickup was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a black Mazda.

He later died from his injuries.

A 33-year-old female passenger in the black Mazda suffered less serious injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, a 22-year-old man, ran from the scene and was subsequently arrested.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court later.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or any drivers/taxi drivers who may have witnessed the accident or either of the cars prior to the collision.

They are also asking those with 'dash cam' footage to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-916-7100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.