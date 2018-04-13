Man due in court over Sligo gun seizure

A man is due in court this morning in connection with the seizure of a firearm and drugs worth €1000 in Sligo.

The gun was found in a car at a house in Ballymote at around 10:30pm on Tuesday night.

Cannabis herb valued at around €1000 was also found at the house.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymote Garda Station for questioning.

He is due to appear before Ballaghadereen District Court in County Roscommon this morning, charged in connection with the investigation.