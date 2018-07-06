Man due in court over Cameron Reilly murder

A young man is due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in County Louth.

The 18-year-old’s body was found in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer on May 26th.

A post mortem revealed that he had been strangled to death.

The first-year business student was last seen with a group of friends the night before.

An 18-year-old man was detained yesterday in connection with the investigation and questioned at Drogheda Garda station.

He is due to appear before Drogheda District Court at 10 o'clock this morning.