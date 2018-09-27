Man due in court over €32,000 suspected drug seizure in Cork

A man is due in court after Gardaí seized approximately €32,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Cork.

It was discovered on Wednesday evening at Magners Hill in Youghal.

At around 7.00pm, Gardaí from the Midleton District Drugs Unit carried out a search at a house there.

During the course of the search, the drugs were seized and a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

He was brought to Cobh Garda Station, where he was held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Youghal District Court on Thursday morning.