Man due in court in connection with murder of David Douglas in Dublin

A man is due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with murder of David Douglas in 2016.

Mr Douglas was shot dead outside his partner’s pet shop on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8 on July 1st 2016.

In late-August, the Special Criminal Court found 37-year-old Freddie Thompson guilty of the murder.

Thompson was never accused of pulling the trigger; however it was the prosecution’s case that he was involved in the deployment of people directly involved in the murder and the preparations that preceded it.

A man in his 20s is appearing before the District Court in Dublin this morning charged in relation to the murder.