Man due in court in connection with fatal stabbing in Dublin

A man is due in court this afternoon charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dublin on Sunday.

A 63-year-old man died after the incident at a house in Rutland Grove, Crumlin shortly after 8pm.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Sunday and was questioned at Crumlin Garda Station.

He is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area around 8pm on Sunday to come forward.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the Rutland Grove or Connolly Hospital areas around the time of the incident is also being asked to come forward.