Man due in court in connection with fatal stabbing in Co Kerry

A man is due in court in Kerry this afternoon charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man yesterday.

The 33-year-old victim received serious stab wounds at a house in Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen at around 4.35am on Wednesday morning.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Kerry where he was later pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old man was arrested a short time later, and was taken to Killarney Garda Station.

He is now due to appear before a sitting of Tralee District Court in relation to the stabbing.