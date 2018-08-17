Man due in court after cocaine worth €45,000 seized in Cork

A man is due in court this morning after €45,000 worth of cocaine was seized in Cork.

The drugs were seized on MacCurtain Street at around 2pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí on patrol are said to have seen a man acting suspiciously.

When he spotted the officers, the man is said to have attempted to hide in a doorway.

The man - who is in his 20s - was searched, and gardaí say they found €45,000 worth of cocaine.

The man was arrested, and taken to Mayfield Garda Station.

He has since been charged, and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.