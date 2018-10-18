Man dies in hospital after sustaining head injuries at Monaghan house party

A 41-year-old man who suffered serious head injuries at a house party in Monaghan earlier this month has died in hospital.

The man was allegedly attacked at house in the village of Oram just outside Castleblayney in the early hours of Sunday October 7th.

He was reportedly attending a gathering to watch Conor McGregor UFC fight against Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin but died earlier today.

This morning, a 27-year-old man appeared in court charged in connection with the incident.

Francis Hughes, with an address at Sruith an Luir, Oram, was remanded to appear again in four weeks time.