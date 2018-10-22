Man dies in Wicklow road crash

A man in his 60s has died after a crash in County Wicklow last night.

Gardaí said the man was a passenger in a Toyota Landcruiser that struck a ditch Kelshamore in Donard shortly before 11am.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road has been closed to facilitate a Garda forensic examination.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station.