Man dies in County Laois car crash

A man has died in road crash in County Laois.

Gardaí said the crash involving two cars happened on the N80 Simmons Mill Cross Road shortly before 9am.

The man, aged in his 40s, was the driver of one of the cars. He was fatally injured in the collision.

Investigators believed the occupants of the other car, a woman and her child, received minor injuries.

They were taken to Portlaoise General Hospital and Crumlin Hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed as gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

Investigations are ongoing.