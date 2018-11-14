Man dies in Cork crash on the M8

A man has died in a road traffic collision in Co Cork.

It happened at around 2.50pm on Wednesday on the M8 at Sallybrook, Glanmire.

The car was travelling northbound and crashed through the central median and over onto an embankment on the southbound side of the M8.

The man, aged in his 80s, was the driver of the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, aged in her early 80s, was injured in the collision and taken to Cork University Hospital.

Her injuries are described as non life-threatening.

The road was closed southbound from junction 18 to the Jack Lynch Tunnel to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination, but has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021-4558-510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.