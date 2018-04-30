Man dies following single vehicle collision in Carlow

Gardaí in Co Carlow are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision in Bagenalstown.

It happened at Dunleckney at around 9.00am on April 29th.

A male driver (33) was seriously injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall.

He was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny and later transferred to St James Hospital in Dublin.

He passed away there late on Sunday night.

The road was examined by the garda forensic collision investigators and has now re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Carlow garda station on 059-913-6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 18000-666-111 or any garda station.